The way his indoor track and field season has gone Waverly’s Isaac Chandler didn’t know what was going to happen at the New York Indoor Track and Field Championships.
A leg injury had forced him to miss much of the season and he was competing in one of the strongest fields in the nation.
“Going into it I knew it was going to be tough competition with so many people,” Chandler said.
He had hit a personal best 16-feet over the summer but could only get to 15-feet during the indoor season.
“It was kind of hard to walk into that with confidence,” Chandler explained.
He only had three meets under his belt before qualifying at the Section IV state qualifier and came in seeded eighth.
So taking third and setting a new school and Section IV record at 15-feet, 6-inches was more than he could have asked for.
“I was pretty excited, especially since the top seeds are close friends of mine,” he said. “Being able to compete with my friends, I was pretty excited. It feels awesome.”
Two others tied with him on height but he split them on misses for the bronze.
One of the best in the nation, RCS’s Shane Racey, won the title at 16-feet, 2-inches.
It was a story book type ending to a frustrating season.
“The injuries were something that were on my mind,” remarked Chandler. “Knowing I couldn’t go because of my leg, knowing when to call it quits in practice and just realize it’s not the best time. To bow out and not compete, that’s pretty stressful.”
However, he felt his best once he got to State Island to compete for a state title.
“When I got there I felt amazing,” he described. “I had great practices, my leg was feeling awesome. It felt like a great day and it ended up being one.”
Much like the vault itself, life is full of ups and downs and now Chandler is coping with a new frustration — one that has swept the nation.
Just as the outdoor track and field season was to begin the COVID-19 pandemic has forced schools all across the country close, including New York and Pennsylvania.
“It’s unfortunate that all that Coronavirus stuff is happening,” said Chandler. “I was going to New Balance Nationals and to have it cancelled the the night before was pretty crushing but it happens. I would rather that everyone be safe than sorry. It’s quite an honor to qualify and be invited.”
With spring sports put on hold Chandler is finding ways to stay in top shape.
“It’s going to be stressful,” he said. “I have to think of a work out plan.”
He’s been playing basketball, among other activities, as he tries to keep himself in peak competitive condition.
“I’m just staying as active as I can,” remarked Chandler. “Trying not to sit periods of a time.”
He’s also reached out to his friends throughout the state for ideas.
“Me and the other vaulters, we’re hoping to arrange our own little meet,” explained Chandler. “Compete against each other, find anyway we can practice and get jumping time in.”
Once the season commences Chandler is hoping to top his personal best of 16-feet from last year.
“That’s something I’ve been aching to do,” he said. “I just want to be where I have been before. Everything after that is icing on the cake.”
