Waverly’s Paige Lewis broke a school record as the Wolverines went 5-4 at the Tioga Volleyball Tournament Saturday.
Lewis had nine blocks on the day, giving her 69 so far in her career. That’s two more than Erin Fagan’s 67 from 2013.
Lewis also had 19 points, six aces, 12 kills and 22 digs.
Maddy Goodwin added 17 points, five aces and 10 digs; Sidney Tomasso had 18 points, seven aces, 11 kills and 10 digs; Chloe Croft finished with 12 points, four kills, 37 assists and 12 digs; Morgan Adams had seven points, four aces, five kills and six blocks; Adrianah Clinton added 14 points, three aces, 14 kills and 10 digs while Aryan Peters had 15 digs and Caitlin Bakley chipped in with three points.
In pool play they split with Newark Valley 12-25, 25-15, split with Union Springs 25-12, 23-25 and split with Trumansburg 19-25, 25-16.
In pool play round two they defeated Moravia 25-23 and Southern Cayuga 25-9 but lost to Tioga 25-17.
Candor defeated Tioga 25-18 to win the tournament.
Towanda 3, South Williamsport 0
25-2, 25-9, 25-4
Paige Manchester had 20 points, one kill and one block as the Lady Knights picked up a non-league volleyball win Saturday.
DaLanie Pepper finished with 19 points, two kills and seven assists; Blaze Wood had nine points and a kill; Madigan Allen added five points and two kills; Samarah Smith chipped in with five points and a kill; Keona Walker had two kills and a block; Amanda Horton had three points, one kill and one assist; Shelby Johnson finished with three kills and a block as Taylor Johnson and Whitney Maloney had one dig a piece. Aleiah Nimmo added a point.
Towanda won the JV game 25-12, 25-1 as Bre Overpeck had 15 points.
Nimmo finished with 10 points while Gracie Schoonover added nine. Destiney Brennan and Azizi Ismailova both scored three points; Maddie Maynard had a point and two kills and Winter Saxer finished with a kill.
Wellsboro 3, Coudersport 0
25-20, 25-7, 25-17
Caitlyn Callahan had 14 kills, eight points, three aces and 10 digs as the Hornets earned a non-league win Saturday.
Bailey Monks added six kills and two blocks; Emma Owlett had five kills; Breigh Kemp dished out 17 assists, 11 points, two aces and a block; Megan Starkweather had eight points and a block while Ryann Adams had 18 digs.
Coudersport won the JV match 25-22 and 25-22.
The Hornets host Canton on Tuesday.
