WAVERLY, N.Y. - On Monday the Waverly crowd reacted as a Wolverines player scored her 50th career goal.
While junior Gabby Picco was hitting the milestone on Monday, it was just a couple weeks ago that Melina Ortiz also hit the magic number in a game on Sept. 11.
At the time Ortiz wasn’t aware she hit the milestone, but she’s happy to have joined the 50 goal club.
“It was good,” Ortiz said. “I wasn’t exactly sure when I got it, but hearing I got it afterhand felt as good as knowing as soon as I scored,” Ortiz said. “It’s always good to feel rewarded for the effort you are puttin gin. I feel rewarded from the gratitude from my team, but it’s nice to put a number on it to.”
For Ortiz being a goal scorer isn’t really her role as she often is the one setting up others. For Ortiz to still hit 50 goals in that role is something special for her.
“I wasn’t really expecting to be one of the higher goal scorers,” she said. “It feels good to know I contributed some goals to the wins and I’m leaving a mark on Waverly girls’ soccer.”
To be able to hit the milestone in the same season as Picco is something special for the Waverly senior.
“It’s amazing,” she said. “I love Gabby with all my heart. I want her to succeed, I want it to be her 100th goal, I want to see her keep going. It’s nice to see people you are working with are succeeding along with yourself. It feels good to succeed, but it also feels good to watch someone else do it beside you.”
Helping anyone on the team hit a milestone, whether it’s big or small, is something that Ortiz knows her and her teammates love to do.
“I think as a team we have been good with helping each other out and helping each other reach the goals we want to,” she said. “Whether it’s hitting 50 goals, or a certain number of assists, or I have had girls that were like a specific parent is coming to the game, can we get me a goal and we just work to try and make sure small goal, big goal, everyone is where they want to be at the end of the game.”
