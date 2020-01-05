Waverly’s Melina Ortiz earned three top three finishes at the Section IV Classic Saturday.
Ortiz was second in the 55 (7.6 seconds), second in the 300 (43.41) and third in the 600 (1:43.42)
Cora Smith was third in the 3000 (11:02.58) with Elizabeth Fritzen sixth in the 1000 (3:16.40).
On the boys’ side Caden Wheeler won the long jump in 21-feet, 10-inches.
He was third in the 300 (37.41) as well.
Collin Wright was fourth in the 3200 (10:27.51) with Jayden Rose sixth in the 1000 (2:51.24).
Alex Gadow set a new school record in the weight throw at 37-feet, 4-inches. It beat the old record of 32-feet, 5-inches set four years ago.
