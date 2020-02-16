BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – For Waverly’s Ethan Stotler, this has been a long time coming.
Ststler began wrestling on the varsity as a seventh grader. The last few years, he’s been one of the better guys in top-heavy weight classes.
Saturday night, though he wasn’t one of the better guys.
In the 160 weight class, he was simply the best.
Stotler opened his tournament with an 18-1 win over Greene/Oxford’s Paul Baker.
In the semis, Stotler pinned Newark Valley’s Connor Jacobson in 22 seconds.
His foe in the final was a familiar face. The two had wrestled last Saturday wth Stotler winning by pin.
David Flora of Windsor opened the final with a bull rush that surprised Stotler and sent him sprawling on his back. Flora never had control, and Stotler recovered and got the takedown.
“I definitely was not expecting that,” said Stotler, who noted that Flora had backed up a little bit at the start when the two met for the Division II Class sectional B last Saturday. “I was expecting him to back up like he did last week. He came right at me and I was thinking, ‘alright, I have to push the pace,’
They went out of bounds and reset in the circle. Flora fought to get away, but Stotler got him on the mat and worked on a cradle.
That work proved wildly successful as Stotler had it in hard.
A few seconds later he had Flora on his back and a quest that started six years ago came to a successful end with a pin at the 1:27 mark.
“I got him down, put him in a cradle and got it done,” Stotler explained.
After all of those years of work, Stotler said it was worth it.
“It feels amazing. After working so long and having such tough weight classes and finally becoming one of the better kids in the weight class definitely feels pretty good.”
Waverly Coach Devan Witman said Stotler began the process that led to states a long time ago.
“He’s put in a ton of work – not just this past week or the past year,” Witman said. “It’s been the work he’s put in since seventh grade. He has been continuously adjusting his goals and trying to grow his goals. (Saturday) was just that step to get to the altemate goal, which is to finish as high as he can on that Albany podium.”
Stotler said that last season’s loss in the state qualifier final – and not making the trip to states as a wild card — was a serious motivator.
“I worked super hard over the summer. I went Finger Lakes. I went to Shamrock. I worked so hard to get here. Once I got here, I figured, ‘alright, I’m ready for this.”
Now he has another step to take and will take that in Albany at the New York State Wrestling Championships on Feb. 28 and 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.