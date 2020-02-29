ALBANY — Waverly’s Ethan Stotler has been wrestling like a man on a mission this season and at the mid way point of the New York State Wrestling Championships that mission is still there for the taking.
Coming in as the 11th seed at 160, Stotler has beaten the sixth seed and the third seed to reach this morning’s semifinals.
He will meet second-seeded Giovanni Schifano in the semis.
Capsules from his matches on Friday:
Stotler fall Justin Smith, Marcus Whitman/Penn Yan
Smith stopped Stotler’s initial takedown attempt and started working his offense.
Smith got Stotler with double leg takedowns twice in the opening period with a Stotler escape in between.
Starting on the bottom, Smith went up 6-1 with a reversal only to have Stotler return the favor before period’s end.
Stotler, seeded 11th to Smith’s sixth seed, owned the third period.
Starting on the bottom and down 6-3, Stotler worked his way free and got an almost immediate takedown.
That should have tied it, but Futterman got a point because Stotler had locked his hands.
Down 7-6 on the scoreboard but in the top position, Stotler went to work trying to turn Futterman.
With the clock winding down, Stotler got Futterman in a cradle and turned him, eventually getting the pin with 28 seconds left in the third.
Stotler fall Pat Ross, Onteora
Stotler’s remarkable day continued as he took out the third seed.
After being a little starstruck in his opener, he was all business in the quarters. Stotler went for his early takedown just as he had in the opener. This time when it didn’t work, he stayed at it. Eventually, he got a single-sweep for the takedown and turned it into his signature cradle for a first-period pin.
“This is where we want to be,” said Waverly Coach Devan Witman. “We knew who we were going to wrestle each round.”
“Ethan believed that he could win and so far, it’s turning out as planned”
