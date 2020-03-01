ALBANY, N.Y. – Waverly’s Ethan Stotler worked for years to reach the state championships.
Finally, in his senior season, Stotler made it.
In his one appearance, Stotler finished fourth, bringing home a medal.
Stotler was seeded 11th and he beat the sixth-seeded wrestler – twice – and the third seed to finish fourth.
“That’s a great weekend,” said Waverly Head Coach Devan Witman. “I’m tremendously proud of him and the tournament he put together. To be in here as the 11th seed and not have seen any kid in his bracket; we knew it was a tough bracket and he was going to have to earn his place. He did. He went out there and battled and did everything we’ve come to expect out of Ethan.”
Third-place match
Andrew Engleberth, LeRoy 18, Stotler 3
Every time Stotler shot, Engleberth scored. It was a simple as that.
Stotler left himself either out of position or tried to pull Engleberth into him. Whenever he did that, the LeRoy wrestler simply turned the opportunity into a bull rush.
Semifinal
Giovanni Schifano, Eden 4, Stotler 1
Schifano got the only takedown of the match in the first. His other points came off returns to the mat on which Schifano hit head first. Both disputed by Waverly’s coaches, those second-period points were crucial.
Stotler’s point came off a stalling call.
Consi semi
Stotler 3, Justin Smith, Marcus Whitnman/Penn Yan 2
If that matchup looks familiar, that’s because Smith was Stotler’s first-round opponent.
Smith got the double leg takedown and actually had Stotler cradled. Stotler fought that off and got a reversal to tie the match.
After a scoreless second, the match looked headed for overtime.
Then in the last 15 seconds he was able to get to his feet and Smith was way too high. With Stotler’s head down, Smith started sliding off on his own, then Stotler shook him off for the escape and the win.
