After just missing states a year ago, Waverly’s Gage Streeter advanced to the state meet in diving.
Streeter broke his own school record for 11 dives and took second in the Section 4, Class B Championships at Maine-Endwell.
Streeter had a score of 454.85, scoring over 100 on his last two dives, to eclipse the state score of 450 to make the championships.
At sectionals a year ago Streeter narrowly missed states with a score of 449.60. This year, sitting at 350.05 points with two dives to go, Streeter hit his 10th dive for 51.5 points and then scored 53.30 on what could have been the final dive of his career.
Needing to score 7, 7, 6 on his final dive, a forward two and one half summersaults, Streeter scored 7.5, 7.5, 7 to surge past the 450 point cut score.
Streeter will now compete at the New York State Championships in Long Island on March 6-7.
