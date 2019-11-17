PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — After experiencing the excitement surrounding the NYSPHSAA Cross Country Championships last year, Waverly’s Sheridan Talada was hungry for more this year. And the Waverly senior ate it up in the Class C girls division race at SUNY Plattsburgh Saturday.
Following a 78th-place finish in 2018, Talada set a goal of medaling this year. She went out fast, stayed close to the front and finished strong to garner 15th place and a spot in the awards ceremony. The top 20 finishers receive medals.
“It feels good to get that goal,” she said, needing just two words to sum up her feelings about her race — “pretty great.”
Her time of 18:03 also bested that of rival Emily Miller of Dryden (18:10.1) to make her the fastest IAC runner. Miller had beat her out by one spot at both the IAC and Section IV Class C championship meets. Talada was also the fourth fastest among Section IV competitors (all classifications).
Talada stuck to her pre-race strategy and never faltered on the frozen course, which had a few muddy patches despite temperatures in the low 20s, as well as some paved areas.
“I wanted to get out fast, because I knew it was going to be a quick start, and then just maintain, keep my pace up and everything,” she said.
The conditions were a concern when the day started, but Talada was able to put that aside once the running began.
“I was a little worried at first, but once I started running I didn’t even feel cold,” she said. “I don’t think it hurt my race.
“Running on pavement, it’s a little different, but I didn’t mind. The only part I felt slowed me down was there were some muddy parts.”
Classmate Elizabeth Fritzen placed 56th in her state debut, her time of 19:21.1 landing her in the top half of the field of 128 runners. Still, she didn’t feel it was her best effort.
“I was definitely planning to run a better race,” she said. “I feel like I just kind of got a little too nervous just before the race, thinking about it and everything.”
Fritzen is also dealing with exercise-induced asthma and the temperatures — 23 degrees at the start of her race — were not a friend to her health.
“I have really bad breathing problems and the cold weather was really hurting my asthma,” she said.
Collin Wright represented the Wolverines in the Class C Boys division and placed 39th out of 132 competitors. The junior was pleased with his effort
“I’m happy with where I’m at right now,” he said. “”I’ve got the best coaches, parents, supporters. My mom one of my best influences. The coaches, they’re all up her to help me through it and I was happy with how I ran it.”
His showing was a vast improvement over the previous two seasons, where he was 55th out of 130 runners in 2017 and 57th in a field of 131 in 2018.
Wright plans on returning to the state meet in 2020 and putting on an even better performance.
“I definitely want to move up next year at this meet, really knock places off, primarily more than time, because every course differs every year,” he said.
