Waverly’s Sheridan Talada took second in the Marathon Invitational varsity seeded race on Saturday.
Talada (20:00.9) was 10 seconds behind winner Horseheads’ Samantha Woodworth.
Her teammate Elizabeth Fritzen (21:45.7) came in 19th while Paige Ackley (23:08.7) was 33rd.
The Notre Dame girls took third with 78 points as Delhi (43) and Horseheads (69) went 1-2.
Alyssa Walker (20:25) came in fourth with Riley Soehnlein (21:38.4) and Maura Devlin (21:39.5) 17th and 18th.
Piper Young (22:17) finished 22nd and Alexandra Cowley (22:55.7) took 28th.
In the girls’ unseeded race Waverly (360) was 15th.
Olivia Nittinger (24:39.8) came in 39th with Aubrey Akins (28;53.5) 95th, Rachel Ovedovitz (30:40.3) 101st, Kaleigh Akins (31:09.7) 102nd and Morgan Lee (32:38.2) 108th.
Mariah Nichols (26:57.5) was 70th to lead Tioga.
In the varsity boys’ seeded race Waverly (121) took sixth as Collin Wright (17:14.9) paced them with a fourth place finish.
Nate Ackley (18:05.6) was 11th as Brandon Bubniak (18:57.7) came in 30th. Also for the Wolverines Jayden Rose (19:13.2) was 37th and Liam Traub (19:20.4) took 40th.
The Notre Dame boys were 10th in the unseeded race with 311 points as Tioga (562) was 23rd.
Notre Dame’s Steven Gough (17:51) was third in the race while Scott Herlan (19:00) came in 21st.
In the modified boys’ small school race Waverly (122) was fifth as Liam Wright (10:00.9) took 14th. Teammate Jake VanHouten (10:19.9) was 20th.
In the girls’ modified small school race Waverly’s Elizabeth Vaughn (11:21.9) took 10th while Harper Minaker (11:24.9) was 12th.
Tioga’s Emily Burrowes (11:49.8) came in 18th.
