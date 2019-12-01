Waverly had two record breaking performances at the early season 607 Invitational Saturday.
For the girls Sheridan Talada broke her own record in the 3000 in a winning time of 10:51.73, besting last year’s state meet time of 10:55.37.
On the boys’ side Collin Wright’s winning time of 10:17.52 in the 3200 edged out the old record from 2010 of 10:18.91.
Also for the boys Isaac Chandler won the pole vault in 14-feet while taking second in the 55 hurdles in 9.01.
Caden Wheeler won the long jump in 21-feet, 7-inches. Wheeler also teamed with Jayden Rose, Ralph Johnson and Nate Ackley to win the 1600 sprint medley in 4:00.16.
Johnson, Sam Vandyke, John Price and Wheeler took second in the 4x200 relay in 1:46.93.
Ackley (5:03.01) was second in the 1600 with Rose (2:56.57) third in the 1000.
Vandyke was fifth in the 300 in 40.80 and sixth in the high jump at 5-feet even.
Johnson (7.18) was sixth in the 55 dash.
On the girls’ side Waverly’s sprint medley team of Paige Ackley, Zoe Lunduski, Emily Tully and Elizabeth Fritzen took second in 4:49.33.
Lunduski (10:42.46) was second in the 1500 race while teammate Rachel Ovedovitz (10:59.91) was fourth.
Paige Ackley (3:36.31) was third in the 1000 and Alyssa Simonetti (10.06) was third in the 55 hurdles.
The Wolverine 4x200 relay of Lunduski, Tully, Simonetti and Ackley was fourth in 2:11.04.
Elizabeth Vaught (5:47.62) was sixth in the 1500.
NIKE CROSS-COUNTRY REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
In the New York Championship race the Notre Dame girls were 17th and led by Alyssa Walker (20:52) in a 76th place.
She was followed by Riley Soehnlein (20:54) in 79th, Piper Young in 114th, Maura Devlin in 133rd and Alex Cowley in 157th.
In the boys’ N.Y. Championship race Steven Gough was 82nd in 17:37.
