WAVERLY, N.Y. — Waverly got to celebrate two things on Tuesday night.
The Lady Wolverines won another IAC South Large girls’ basketball title.
And Alex Tomasso netted her 1,000th career point.
“It feels awesome,” remarked Alex. “Especially since I wasn’t expecting it. I was completely caught off guard by that.”
Waverly defeated Watkins Glen 64-38 in a game that was competitive up until the third quarter, when the Wolverines out scored the Senecas 17-4 to pull away.
“It was a great feeling,” Alex said about securing the division title. “We were a little worried about it going in, Watkins Glen is a good team. They are always a tough competitor but our team pulled through and everyone played their hardest and we were able to come out on top.”
This is Tomasso’s first year in a primary scoring role for her team, averaging just under 20 points a game, while the past two seasons she was in a supporting role to Elle Nittinger.
So, despite her strong season she felt she would need more work to reach this milestone.
“I kind of knew I was somewhere under 100,” she remarked. “I at least felt like I had four or five more games to go, though.”
Tomasso nailed it with her final bucket early in the fourth quarter, a jumper from right wing right in front of her team’s bench.
It was one of the few baskets the normally reliable shooter saw go down. That was part of the reason Waverly struggled in the first half, they couldn’t hit much of anything.
They only had one three-pointer but were able to get to the free throw line, making 12-of-17 to take a 31-23 lead at the half.
It was their defense, more than their offense, that picked up in the third quarter.
Watkins Glen struggled to just get the ball past half court, turning it over under strong Waverly pressure. That pressure led to easy fast break points.
“I think it was the energy,” Alex said about the difference coming out of the half. “We knew were going for the league title and all of us came out and worked our hardest at the highest energy and it led to the win.”
She finished with 18 while Wendi Hammond added 17 points. Sidney Tomasso netted nine, Paige Lewis added eight, Sabrina Pierce scored six, Lauren Newman notched five while Morgan Adams rounded out the Waverly scoring with one.
Aislinn Klemann had nine points to lead Watkins Glen while Kelsey Kernan added eight before fouling out in the second half.
With the title behind them the Lady Wolverines will get ready for the IAC cross-over title game then the sectional playoffs.
“We want to go into sectionals with the most positive thoughts that we can and good energy on the team,” Alex explained. “I think that’s exactly what we have so I’m looking forward to it.”
