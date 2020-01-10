Waverly continued their domination of the IAC with a 114-56 win over Southern Cayuga in boys’ swimming action Thursday.
Both teams came in in undefeated in dual meet action with Waverly extending their dual meet win streak to 37.
The Wolverines saw two school records fall on the day — Gage Streeter in diving and Mike Atanasoff in the 100 butterfly.
Streeter broke his own record in diving at 278.85, besting his old mark of 273.45.
In the 100 fly it was a match-up of two of New York states best.
Waverly’s Mike Atanasoff, who currently owns the fastest time in the state in the 50 free, and Southern Cayuga’s Joe Angotti, a 3-time state qualifier.
Atanasoff led from start to finish to win in 52.79 and broke Pat Fell school record time of 52.85, set back in 2001.
Atanasoff and teammate Kaden Wheeler were both quadruple winners on the day.
In the 200 medley relay Waverly’s team of Josh Lee, Max Pan, Nick Janzen and Brandon Clark won in 1:53.79.
Then in the 200 free Wheeler (1:55.77) edged out current IAC champ, Southern’s JD Rejman (1:56.65) to win while Wolverine Dillon Madigan (2:13.11) was third. Madigan (1:08.7) was also third in the 100 fly.
In the 200 IM Waverly’s Collin Keefer (2:20.74) and Oscar Williams (2:21.77) went second and third.
Angotti (22.22) won the 50 free with Waverly’s Ryan Bennett (23.19) and Lee (25.33) second and third.
Bennett (54.36), Clark (56.89) and Pan (58.83) went 1-2-3 in the 100 free while Wheeler (5:23.21) and Williams (5:41.41) went 1-2 in the 500 free.
Waverly’s 200 free relay of Bennett, Lee, Wheeler and Atanasoff won in 1:33.50.
Jarell Sackett (1:08.96) and Keefer (1:10.17) were second and third in the 100 backstroke.
Atanasoff (1:06.26) and Pan (1:17.73) took first and third in the 100 breaststroke.
Waverly ended the meet with a come from behind win the 400 free relay behind Bennett, Keefer, Wheeler and Atanasoff in 3:35.58.
The Wolverines travel to Dryden on Tuesday.
BOYS: Towanda 76, Bloomsburg 71
GIRLS: Bloomsburg 126, Towanda 49
The Knights picked up a non-league boys’ swimming win on Thursday.
They went 1-2 in diving behind Eric Lauber (179.35) and Joey Donovan (131.1) while Kaigan Stroop (1:06.68) won the 100 fly.
Towanda’s 200 free relay team of Lauber, Jaden Wise, Max Vega and Stroop won in 1:48.33.
In the 50 free Lauber (29.01) and Donovan (33.70) went second and third while Wise (58.04) and Vega (1:01.88) went second and third in the 100 free.
Luke Tavani (8:12.5) was second in the 500 free with Wise (1:15.47) and Jacob Stiner (1:43.80) second and third in the 100 backstroke.
Nate Spencer (1:51.91) was second in the 100 breaststroke while Stroop (2:18.30) was third in the 200 free.
On the girls’ side Erica Locke won the 200 free (2:09.81) and the 500 free (5:53.76).
Ava Gannon was second in the 100 backstroke (1:21.17) and third in the 50 free (29.92).
Jordyn Radney (1:24.75) was second in the 100 breaststroke as Julianna Varner (1:09.49) was third in the 100 free.
