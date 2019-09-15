WAVERLY, N.Y. — Waverly took sixth at their annual Waverly Invitational in girls’ swimming action Saturday.
The Wolverines amassed 173 points while Notre Dame (174) came in fifth. Chenango Valley (536) pulled away to win the event.
Crusader Allie O’Brien won the 100 backstroke in 1:06.32.
In the 200 medley relay Notre Dame’s team of O’Brien, MacKenzie Gillette, Caroline Rogers and Alexandra Welliver took fifth in 2:07.88.
Waverly’s foursome of Lourden Benjamin, Delaney Vascoe, Willow Sharpsteen and Maggie Whitley came in sixth at 2:11.17.
O’Brien (2:13.6) was second in the 200 free as Sharpsteen (2:21.65) came in seventh.
Rogers (2:29.21) took third in the 200 IM and fourth (1:05.07) in the 100 fly with teammate Gillette (1:08.75) finishing sixth. Sharpsteen (1:10.76) came in eighth in the 100 fly.
Waverly’s Maggie Whitley (28.01) was eighth in the 50 free with teammate Josie VanDyke (201.2) taking eighth in diving.
The Wolverine 200 free relay of Sophia DeSisti, Vascoe, Sharpsteen and Mackenzie Nichols finished eighth in 2:00.33.
Benjamin (1:12.48) came in seventh in the 100 backstroke.
In the 400 free relay Waverly’s team of Nichols, Mara Callear, Lourden and Whitley took fifth in 4:25.80. The Crusader squad of O’Brien, Anna Paltrowitz, Gillette and Erica Parks was sixth in 4:37.98.
