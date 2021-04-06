ELMIRA— The Waverly girls soccer team continues to struggle creating offense, dropping its second straight game, this time at the hands of Notre Dame in a 2-1 defeat on Monday night.
Notre Dame came out hungry after losing the last game against Waverly earlier in the season 3-1. Just under a minute into the game, Notre Dame senior Ellie Mustico slotted home a goal into the bottom right hand corner from just outside the box.
“This is a gut-wrenching result,” Waverly head coach Tara Hogan said. “For the first 20 minutes we were not awake and it took us a long time to fully get in the game.”
One of the biggest issues for the Wolverines this season is a lack of depth. Waverly only dressed 13 girls for the game, limiting what Hogan can do in trying to get the most out of her lineup.
“We made a lot of changes today and we are still missing one of my starting defenders in Paige Robinson,” Hogan said. “I have one and a half subs basically so we just do not have the support we need to be successful.”
Senior captain, Gabby Picco, scored the lone goal for the Wolverines with just over 15 minutes to go in the second half. Picco earned herself a free kick from 23 yards out, and without any hesitation buried the shot into the top right hand corner of the net tying the game.
The goal was a little extra sweet for Picco, playing against her father Joe Picco; the head coach of Notre Dame. Picco scored two goals against the Crusaders earlier this season.
“The rivalry between Gabby and her dad is always funny and something Gabby takes seriously, Hogan said. “The competivness sets us up perfectly for next week where hopefully the third time around we can win our little series against them.”
Besides depth, the other concern for the Wolverines this season is the lack of goal scoring prowess. Picco scored the free kick, but other than that the Wolverines did very little to test Notre Dame goalie Ana Milazzo.
“I would love to see Kennedy Westbrook up top, but with us missing a defender we really needed her speed in the back, Hogan said. “I know that she hopes she could be up there because we need the energy and aggressiveness that she provides.”
With just under 10 minutes remaining Mustico found herself free, forcing Westbrook to drag her down conceding a penalty. Waverly goalie Kaitlyn Clark almost saved the penalty, but the ball ricocheted off her into the bottom left hand corner, giving Mustico her second goal and sealing the win for Notre Dame.
Waverly is back in action Thursday, April 8 hosting Newark Valley at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.