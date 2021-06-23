WAVERLY, N.Y. — The third day of games took place in the Waverly boys’ basketball summer league on Monday.
Towanda had a 2-0 day beating Notre DAme 46-43 and Spencer 56-48 and Waverly beat Candor 42-33 and Elmira JV 66-26 to go 2-0 on the day.
Watkins Glen beat Notre Dame 40-37 and edged Athens on a final seconds three-point play 57-56 to go 2-0 on the day.
Mansfield beat Tioga 40-32 and dropped a 42-41 game to Candor that didn’t count in the standings.
Athens beat Troy 57-38 and Elmira JV beat Troy 58-37, while Mansfield beat Tioga 40-32.
