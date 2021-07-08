Action at the Waverly boys’ basketball summer league continued on Wednesday afternoon.
Waverly had a 50-41 win over Troy, and fell to Watkins Glen 35-28.
Watkins Glen beat Tioga 43-31 and Mansfield beat Spencer 43-28.
Notre Dame beat Elmira 66-47 and Towanda beat Elmira 64-47, while Notre Dame beat Tioga 54-16.
Candor beat Towanda 37-24 and they beat Troy 43-30 and Athens beat Mansfield 47-31, while Athens beat Spencer 81-31 in a game that didn’t count in the standings.
