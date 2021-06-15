The Waverly summer league for boys’ basketball kicked off on Monday.
Athens had a 48-39 win over Towanda and 54-28 over Elmira JV and Mansfield beat Notre Dame 53-43 and Watkins Glen 44-35 as both went 2-0 on the day.
Waverly beat Spencer 59-39 and Troy beat Spencer 47-28 as each went 1-0 on the day.
Notre Dame beat Candor 56-55, Candor beat Watkins Glen 45-39 and Elmira JV beat Tioga 49-23, while Towanda beat Tioga 39-26 as each went 1-1 on the day.
Watkins, Spencer and Tioga were 0-2 on the day.
