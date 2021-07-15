The regular season for the Waverly boys’ basketball summer league wrapped up on Wednesday.
With Wednesday’s games finished, the final standings and the playoff matchups are set.
Waverly was 8-2 and is the top seed and Athens is 8-2 and is the second seed for the playoffs.
Candor (7-3) is the third seed and Mansfield (6-4) is the fourth seed, while Watkins Glen (6-4) is the fifth seed.
Towanda is the sixth seed at 5-5, Troy is the seventh seed at 4-6 and Elmira JV is the eighth seed at 4-6.
Waverly will meet Elmira at 4 p.m. in the playoffs next Wednesday and Athens will meet Troy.
Candor will take on Towanda at 5 p.m. and Mansfield meets Watkins Glen.
The winner of the 1/8 game takes on the 4/5 winner at 6 p.m., while the 2/7 winner meets the 3/6 winner.
The championship game will be held at 7:15 p.m.
