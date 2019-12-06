Waverly bowlers swept Dryden during IAC action Thursday.
On the boys’ side the Wolverines had games of 1009, 1083 and 1002 for 3094 to Dryden’s 733, 720 and 816 for 2269.
Zach Vanderpool led the way for Waverly with a 696 series behind games of 226, 255 and 215 while Derrick Canfield rolled 654 with games of 214, 211 and 229.
Matt Mauersburg rolled 585 with games of 189, 238 and 158; Cody Blackwell rolled 577 with games of 210, 191 and 176; Richard Stevens shot 541 with games of 157, 171 and 213 and Ashton Pritchard rolled 527 with games of 170, 188 and 169.
Eddy Pietrasz led Dryden with a 674 series behind games of 211, 233 and 230.
The Lady Wolverines had a series of 2208 behind games of 754, 727 and 727 while Dryden just had one female bowler.
Victoria Houseknect led Waverly with a 495 series behind games of 172, 189 and 134 while Shantilly Decker rolled 457 with games of 150, 135 and 172.
Also for the Wolverines Rachel Houseknecht rolled 445 with games of 144, 143 and 158; Sadie VanAllen rolled 439 with games of 180, 114 and 145; Morgan Lee shot 359 with games of 105, 136 and 118 and Megan Lee had 340 with games of 108, 124 and 108.
In exhibition action for Waverly boys Carter Hayes rolled 461 with games of 145, 133 and 183; Ethan Roberts rolled 459 with games of 165, 190 and 104; Landyn Gunderson rolled 377 with games of 100, 129 and 148; Jacob Forrest shot 351 with games of 116, 110 and 125; Candon Westervelt rolled 338 with games of 126, 107 and 105 and Cayden Turcsik shot 326 with games of 90, 117 and 119.
On the girls’ side Haley Kittle rolled 367 with games of 132, 101 and 134; Taylor Thomas rolled 317 with games of 129, 99 and 89; Taylor Akins rolled 297 with games of 93, 95 and 109 and Sage Garrison rolled 292 with games of 105, 94 and 93.
