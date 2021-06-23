Every year the top senior athletes compete, in a manner of speaking, for the Forbes and Principals Awards, given to the top senior male and female athletes in the Valley.
That tradition continued Tuesday night when Waverly seniors Collin Wright and Gabby Picco took posession of the Forbes and Principals trophies.
Picco had a storied high school career, excelling in whatever endeavor she undertook. Picco was named All-State twice in her high school soccer career. Picco committed to playing division I soccer in the fall at La Salle University and is pursuing a degree in business.
“I am most proud of my commitment on and off the field; especially in the community but even on the basketball court, and track, and not being afraid to try new things,” Picco said.
Picco did not just excel on the soccer field. Picco lettered in golf four years, and also was a member of the varsity track and varsity basketball team. Picco was a four time participant in the state tournament for golf, and still holds the New York state record for two hole in ones in one round as a middle schooler.
Off the field, Picco is an active member of the community and an excellent student. Picco finished top 10 in her class, is a member of the National Honor Society, and was a five year member of the AV Club.
Wright, who will be attending Binghamton University in the fall as a biology major on a pre-med track, excelled in two very different disciplines. Both cross country and track and field involve running, but Wright noted that the two are very different.
“By the time I was in middle school I definitely knew I wanted to do cross country,” Wright said.
He said he wasn’t so sure about track at that point.
“I was a baseball player back then, playing Little League.”
“Cross country was something I always wanted to do and track has been one of the greatest experiences of my career as well,” he said. Wright said that indeed, cross country was his favorite.
“That’s no discredit to track,” said Wright. “I’ve had some of my best teammates and most competitive races — it’s a totally different sport. It’s just that I’m definitely a distance runner so cross country, especially in the 5K and the variety of courses you get; there’s something unique and special about it.”
Wright said he had taken notice of the names of the previous Forbes winners.
“Definitely very talented and acclaimed company there,” he said. “The Valley has always produced great athletes, great competitors and I’ve been privileged to compete against some of them myself in my years here. I’m just very fortunate to be among that company and thankful for the opportunity to have competed all these years.”
Wright also ranked among the top 10 academically and will receive his regents diploma, advanced designation, with honors and mastery in science on Friday. He is a National Honor Society member and a Junior Rotarian He has volunteered with the Turkey Trot in Sayre for 15 hears.
Athletically, Wright holds the school record for the 3000 meter steeplechase, and the 3200 meter run for both indoor track and outdoor track. A 2021 IAC cross country champion and a state 3000 steeplechase competitor, he is a three-time state meet cross country competitor. A 2021 IAC cross country champion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.