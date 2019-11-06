The Wolverines advanced in the Section 4, Class C volleyball tournament with a three-set win over Lansing.
Waverly coach Kesha Sinsabaugh got her 100th varsity coaching win as the Wolverines won 25-11, 25-21, 25-15.
Waverly advances to the Class C Final Four on Thursday at Windsor.
Chloe Croft had 10 points, four aces, 16 assists and eight digs and Morgan Adams had 10 points and two blocks.
Adrianah Clinton had 16 points, eight aces, four kills and eight digs and Maddy Goodwin had seven kills and six digs.
Paige Lewis had five kills and nine digs and Aryan Peters had nine digs.
