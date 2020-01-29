Waverly boys and girls bowlers swept Notre Dame in IAC action Tuesday.
The boys had games of 987, 951 and 839 for 2777 while Notre Dame rolled 742, 918 and 830 for 2490.
Zach Vanderpool rolled 652 with games of 202, 266 and 184 for Waverly while Derrick Canfield rolled 563 with games of 216, 188 and 159.
Cody Blackwell had games of 190, 169 and 177 for a 536 series, Matt Mauersberg rolled 522 with games of 178, 191 and 153, Ethan Roberts rolled 488 with games of 201, 136 and 151 and Richard Stevens rolled 456 with games of 153, 137 and 166.
On the girls’ side Waverly had games of 653, 801 and 699 for 2153 while Notre Dame rolled 643, 635 and 613 for 1891.
Victoria Houseknecht rolled 484 with games of 139, 209 and 136 while Rachel Houseknecht rolled 453 with games of 142, 169 and 142.
Sadie VanAllen had games of 124, 147 and 131 for 402, Shantilly Decker rolled 396 with games of 120, 128 and 148, Megan Lee had games of 99, 144 and 142 for 385 and Haley Kittle rolled 373 with games of 128, 132 and 113.
