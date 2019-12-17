Waverly bowlers swept Watkins Glen in IAC action Monday.
On the boys’ side the Wolverines shot 1156, 1039 and 1021 for a 3216 team series to Watkins Glens’ 772, 686 and 811 for 2269.
Zach Vanderpool led Waverly with a 724 series with games of 267, 236 and 221 while Derrick Canfield rolled 682 with games of 266, 205 and 211.
Also for the Wolverines Matt Mauersberg shot 637 with games of 244, 199 and 194, Cody Blackwell rolled 592 with games of 214, 185 and 193, Ashton Pritchard rolled 581 with games of 165, 214 and 202 and Carter Hayes shot 408 with games of 136, 142 and 130.
On the girls’ side Waverly rolled games of 875, 843 and 906 for 2624 while the Senecas rolled 667, 655 and 567 for 1889.
Victoria Houseknecht rolled 604 with games of 210, 170 and 224 to lead Waverly while Rachel Houseknecht rolled 565 behind games of 168, 211 and 168.
Also for the Wolverines Shantilly Decker rolled 533 with games of 189, 186 and 158, Sadie Van Allen rolled 478 with games of 159, 145 and 174, Megan Lee rolled 444 with games of 149, 131 and 164 and Morgan Lee shot 406 behind games of 126, 130 and 150.
In exhibition action for Waverly Richard Stevens rolled 492 with games of 160, 163 and 169, Jacob Forrest rolled 430 with games of 163, 150 and 117, Ethan Roberts rolled 426 with games of 159, 139 and 148, Cayden Turcsik rolled 412 with games of 125, 139 and 148 and Candon Westervelt rolled 288 with games of 105, 83 and 100.
Haley Kittle rolled 356 with games of 116, 106 and 134, Sage Garrison rolled 293 with games of 101 and 104 and Taylor Akins rolled two games of 270 behind a 132 and 138.
