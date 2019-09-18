The Waverly swim team fell to Watkins Glen 94-73 on Tuesday.
In the 200 free Willow Sharpsteen took third in 2:25.12 for Waverly and Delaney Vascoe was third in the 200 IM in 2:40.92.
Maggie Whitley won the 50 free in 27.52 with Sophia DeSisti third in 29.13.
Josie VanDyke won the diving at 124.65 and in the 100 fly Sharpsteen was second in 1:08.87, ninth best in program history, and Mackenzie Nichols was third in 1:20.23.
Whitley took third in the 100 free in 1:02.01 and Mara Callear was second in the 500 free in 6:37.55.
Nichols was third in the 100 back in 1:16.34 and Vascoe won the 100 breaststroke in 1:24.78 and Rachel Smith was second in 1:51.45.
Waverly’s DeSisti, Callear, Luci Burnett and Nichols won the 400 free relay in 4:46.29.
