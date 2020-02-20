Waverly competes in sectional prelims
The Waverly boys took part in the Section 4, Class B prelims on Wednesday.
Swimmers in the top eight made the A finals and ninth through 16 made the B final.
In the 200 medley relay Waverly’s team of Dillon Madigan, Max Pan, Brandon Clark and Ryan Clark took seventh in 2:03.09.
In the 200 free Oscar Williams was ninth in 2:04.03, Collin Keefer 10th (2:04.14) and Nick Janzen 15th (2:10.25) to make the B final.
Ryan Clark made the B final in the 200 IM in 2:31.85.
Mike Atanasoff was second in the 50 free prelims in 22.18 and Ryan Bennett was fourth in 23.49 as both made the A final.
Jerrell Sackett was 10th in 24.90, Brandon Clark was 11th in 25.04.
Kaden Wheeler was second in the 100 fly in 55.47 and Bennett was fifth in 58.80 as both made the A final. Madigan was 14th in 1:07.89 to make the B final.
Brandon Clark was 10th in the 100 free to make the B final.
Keefer was fourth in the 500 free in 5:29.16 and Williams was eighth in 5:35.41 as they made the A final.
Liam Wright was 13th in 5:48.56 to make the B final.
Bennett, Wheeler, Sackett and Atanasoff were second in the 200 free relay in 1:31.63.
Wheeler took second in the 100 back in 59.44 and Atanasoff was fifth in 1:01.83 as they made the A final. Sackett was 12th in 1:06.76 to make the B final.
Wheeler, Bennett, Brandon Clark and Atanasoff were second in the 400 free relay in 3:34.08.
