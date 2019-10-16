Waverly fell to Maine-Endwell 93-83 in girls’ swimming action Tuesday.
Waverly’s Sophia DeSisti won the 200 in 2:20.99 with teammate Lourden Benjamin (2:27.44) third.
Willow Sharpsteen (2:35.61) was second in the 200 IM while Maggie Whitley (27.24) was second in the 50 free.
Waverly’s Josie VanDyke (140.6) was third in diving.
Waverly’s Mackenzie Nichols (2:20.99) won the 100 fly as Sharpsteen (2:27.44) came in third.
Whitley (1:01.76) was second in the 100 free as Mara Callear (6:40.59) took second in the 500 free.
Waverly swept the 100 backstroke with Benjamin (1:11.91), Nichols (1:16.67) and Rachel Shambo (1:35.23). Delaney Vascoe (1:24.51) was third in the 100 breaststroke.
The Wolverine 400 free relay of Callear, Nichols, Vascoe and Desisti won in 4:35.55.
