Waverly Swimmers competed in their first in-person meet of the season hosting the eighth annual Wolverine Invitational. Maine-Endwell, Corning, and Waverly were the only teams in attendance.
Junior Kaden Wheeler captured the Wolverines only win of the night in the 100 yard butterfly in a time of 54.81. Sophomore Ryan Clark finished fifth in the event in a personal best time of 1:01.53 (#24 on the Waverly all-time top twenty-five list). Simon Stevens finished tenth in the event. Wheeler also finished second in the 100 yard backstroke in a time of 59.64. Sheldon Huddleston and Simon Stevens finished tenth and eleventh in the event.
Sophomore Oscar WIlliams had the Wolverines second best finish of the day placing second in the 500 yard freestyle in a personal best time of 5:17.27 (#8 on the Waverly all-time top twenty-five list).
Freshman Liam Wright finished third in the event in a personal best time of 5:34. 55. Senior Dillion Madigan finished fifth in the event. Williams finished fourth in the 200 yard freestyle in a personal best time of 1:54.20. Madigan finished sixth in the event in time of 2:03.85 and Huddleston finished tenth.
Wiliams, Clark, and Wheeler, teamed with Jerrell Sackett to place second in the meet opening 200 yard Medley Relay in a season best time of 1:44.54 (#13 on the Waverly all-time top twenty-five list). Sackett finished third in the 50 yard freestyle in a personal best time of 23.53 (#23 on the Waverly all-time top twenty-five list). Ayden Johnson finished tenth in the event. Sackett also finished fourth in the 100 yard freestyle in a personal best time of 53.63. Johnson finished ninth in the event.
Clark finished fourth in the 200 yard Individual Medley in a personal best time of 2:15.97 (#18 on the Waverly all-time top twenty-five list). Wright finished seventh in the event in a personal best time of 2:25.47. Max Pan finished eleventh in the event.
The Waverly foursome of Madigan, Wright, Pan, and Huddleston teamed to finish third in the 200 yard freestyle relay in a time of 1:52.23. Pan finished ninth in the 100 yard breaststroke. The foursome of Wheeler, Clark, Sackett, and Williams teamed up agin in the 400 yard freestyle relay to place second in a season best time of 3:25.91 (13# on the Waverly all-time top twenty-five list).
The meet was highlighted by Corning’s CO-MVP’s Callen Bartone and Ryan McNutt. Bartone won the 100 yard breaststroke in a state qualifying, Meet and Pool record time of 57.47. McNutt won the 200 yard freestyle in a state qualifying, Meet and Pool record time of 1:43.38. McNutt also won the 100 yard freestyle in a state qualifying, Meet and Pool record time of 46.64. Bartone and McNutt teamed with Daniel Hursh, and Owen Fisher to win the 400 yard freestyle in a state qualifying, Meet and Pool record time of 3:15.68.
