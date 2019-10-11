Waverly defeated Notre Dame 91-55 in IAC girls’ swimming action Thursday.
The Wolverine 200 medley relay won in 2:10.76 behind a team of Lourden Benjamin, Delaney Vascoe, Willow Sharpsteen and Maggie Whitley.
Waverly’s Sophia DeSisti (2:19.29) won the 200 free with Notre Dame’s Alex Welliver (2:26.61) second and Wolverine Luci Burnett (2:55.43) third.
Crusader Allie O’Brien (2:34.30) won the 200 IM with Vascoe (2:36.58) and Sharpsteen (2:37.58) second and third.
Whitley (27.13) won the 50 free with ND’s Caroline Rogers (28.17) second and Wolverine Nicole Bunke (32.54) third.
Waverly’s Josie VanDyke (156.35) won the diving.
Sharpsteen (1:10.34) and teammate Mackenzie Nichols (1:18.96) went 1-2 in the 100 fly as Welliver (1:19.84) was third.
Whitley (1:01.56) and Benjamin (1:03.24) went 1-2 in the 100 free as ND’s Mackenzie Gillette (1:05.76) came in third.
O’Brien (6:17.67) won the 500 followed by Burnett (7:28.62) and Waverly’s Rachel Smith (8:03.12).
ND’s 200 free relay team of Rogers, Welliver, Gillette and O’Brien (1:53.13) won.
Benjamin (1:13.40) won the 100 backstroke followed by Nichols and Crusader Violet Daly (1:32.98).
Waverly went 1-2-3 in the 100 breaststroke with Vascoe (1:23.62), DeSisti (1:35.97) and Bunke (1:41.95).
Notre Dame’s 400 free relay of Rogers, Welliver, Anna Paltrowitz and Gillette won in 4:32.99.
