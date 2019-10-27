Waverly swimming finished fifth at the IAC Championships with 236 points.
Watkins Glen won at 354, followed by Dryden, Southern Cayuga and Lansing. Notre Dame was sixth and O-M and Whitney Point rounded out the field.
Waverly’s Lourden Benjamin, Willow Sharpsteen, Delaney Vascoe and Maggie Whitley were fourth in the 200 medley relay in 2:05.95. Watkins Glen won in 1:58.04.
In the 200 free Sophia DeSisti of Waverly was sixth in 2:19.03 with Grace Kadlecik of Lansing winning in a state-qualifying time of 1:56.23.
Benjamin was fourth in the 200 IM in 2:29.57 with Notre Dame’s Caroline Rogers winning in 2:18.55.
Whitley was fifth in the 50 free in 27.60 with Brooke Green of Southern Cayuga winning in 26.06 and in diving Josie VanDyke of Waverly took third at 246.00, with Maria Brubaker of Watkins Glen winning in 344.30.
In the 100 fly Sharpsteen finished fourth in 1:09.18 with Kadlecik winning in 59.49, a state qualifying time.
In the 100 free Whitley was sixth in 1:02.20 with Allie O’Brien of Notre Dame winning in 58.24.
Mara Callear was seventh in the 500 free in 6:33.50 with Mackenzie Stark of Lansing winning in 5:46.58.
Benjamin, DeSisti, Whitley and Sharpsteen were fourth in the 200 free relay in 1:54.69. Southern Cayuga won in 1:47.35.
Benjamin was third in the 100 back in 1:09.03 with O’Brien winning in 1:03.46.
Vascoe was sixth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:24.67 with Faye Mooney of Watkins Glen winning in 1:14.72.
Callear, DeSisti, Mackenzie Nicholsand Vascoe took seventh in the 400 free relay in 4:30.96 with Southern Cayuga winning in 3:53.78.
