The Waverly girls’ swim team came out with a win against Odessa Montour 100-68 on Tuesday.
Lourden Benjamin, Delaney Vascoe, Willow Sharpsteen and Maggie Whitley took first in the 200 medley relay with a 2:11.49.
In the 200 free, Sophia Desisti seized first with a 2:24.59 while Mara Callear placed second with a 2:30.76.
Benjamin took second in the 200 IM while Sharpsteen placed third with a 2:37.19.
Whitley seized first in the 50 free with a 27.9 while Nicole Bunke took third with a 32.46.
Josie Vandyke was the only diver and had a final score of 148.30.
In the 100 butterfly, Sharpsteen placed first with a 1:10.68 while Mackenzie Nichols found second with a 1:20.60.
Whitley took first in the 100 free with a 1:02.78 while Vascoe placed second with a 1:04.27.
Callear seized second in the 500 free with a 6:50.28 while Luci Burnett took third with a 7:39.03.
Waverly found the gold in the 200 free relay with Desisti, Benjamin, Whitley and Sharpsteen finishing in 1:59.84.
In the 100 backstroke, Benjamin placed first with a 1:13.16.
Vascoe snatched first in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:24.23 while Desisti placed second with a 1:33.29.
