The Waverly girls defeated Whitney Point in their swim meet on Thursday 62-24 with Lourden Benjamin taking first in four events.

Benjamin, Sophia Desisti, Willow Sharpsteen and Delaney Vascoe took first in the 200 medley relay with a 2:18.66.

In the 200 free, Rachel Shambo placed second with a 2:58.45 while Alyssa Sindoni took third with a 3:09.24.

Mara Callear seized first in the 200 IM with a 2:54.27 while Nicole Bunke placed third with a 3:21.22.

Benjamin snatched first in the 50 free with a 29.45 while Luci Burnett took third with a 35.64.

Mackenzie Nichols placed first in the 100 fly with a 1:19.89.

In the 100 free, Desisti took first with a 1:05.00 while Vascoe followed closely behind with a 1:05.60 and took second.

Sharpsteen seized first in the 500 free with a 6:21.37 while Maggie Whitley found second place with a 6:36.10.

Desisti, Sharpsteen, Benjamin and Callear placed first in the 200 relay with a 1:59.43.

In the 100 backstroke, Vascoe snatched first with a 1:14.35 while Nichols placed second with a 1:17.31.

Benjamin took first in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:14.35 while Desisti placed second with a 1:33.34.

