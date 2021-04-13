The Waverly swim team fell to Watkins Glen 105-72.
Sophia Desisti had a win in the 50 free, with a PR of 28.83.
Mira Kittle had a PR in the 50 free and Lizzy Robinson had a PR in the 200 IM.
Josie VanDyke won diving and Rachel Smith had a season best in the 500, while VanDyke had a PR in the 100 back and Delaney Vascoe had a season-best time in the 100 breaststroke.
In the 200 free relay Mara Callear was second in 2:26.37 and in the 200 IM Vascoe was second in 2:37.78.
Mira Kittle was third in the 50 free in 30.31 and VanDyke won the diving at 156.30 with Natalie Garrity second at 125.85.
In the 100 fly Willow Sharpsteen was second in 1:13.15.
Lourden Benjamin was third in the 100 free in 1:04.20 and in the 500 free Callear was second in 6:37.66 in the 500 free.
Vascoe was second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:23.15 and DeSisti was third in 1:31.44.
In the 400 free relay Kittle, Callear, VanDyke and Benjamin won in 4:45.15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.