The Waverly swim team beat Odessa-Montour 103-37 in a virtual meet on Thursday.
Waverly’s Oscar Williams, Ryan Clark, Kaden Wheeler and Jerrell Sackett won the 200 medley relay in 1:50.01 and in the 200 free Wheeler won in 2:00.07, while Dillon Madigan was second in 2:05.
In the 200 IM Waverly’s Williams won in 2:16.56, followed by Liam Wright in 2:26.80.
Sackett won the 50 free in 23.62 and teammate Ayden Johnson was third in 32.22.
Clark won the 100 fly in 1:02.27, followed by Sheldon Huddleston in 1:24.83.
Williams won the 100 free in 53.06 followed by Jerrell in 54.65.
Madigan won the 500 free in 5:37.45 and Wright was second in 5:38.83.
Waverly won the 200 free relay in 1:58.15 with a team of Wright, Sackett, Max Pan and Madigan.
Wheeler won the 100 back in 1:02.54 and Clark won the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.31 with Pan taking third in 1:25.52.
Waverly won the 400 free relay in 3:45.52 with a team of Williams, Wheeler, Clark and Madigan.
