The Waverly girls’ swim team opened the year with a 101-68 win over Dryden.
Waverly won 10 of the 11 events on the day.
In the 200 medley relay Lourden Benjamin, Delaney Vascoe, Willow Sharpsteen and Sophia Desisti won in 2:02.21.
In the 200 free Mara Callear won in 2:29.10 and Benjamin won in the 200 IM in 2:40.01, followed by Delaney Vascoe in 2:40.59.
Maggie Whitney won the 50 free in 28.04, followed by Desisti in 29.34 and Emma Vandeprool in 32.30.
In the 100 fly Sharpsteen won in 1:09.21, with Elizabeth Robinson taking fourth in 1:33.25.
In the 100 free Whitney won in 1:05.56, with Nicole Bunke taking third in 1:13.98.
Callear was second in the 500 free in 6:39.59 and Sharpsteen was third in 6:47.89.
Desisti, Vascoe, Callear and Whitney won the 200 free relay in 2:01.47.
Benjamin won the 100 back in 1:12.23 and Vascoe won the 100 breaststroke in 1:28.66 and Desisti was second in 1:33.06.
In the 400 free relay Sharpsteen, Callear, Whitney and Benjamin won in 4:30.61.
