The Wolverine swimmers were back in action on Thursday with a 63-31 victory at Odessa-Montour.
The Wolverines started the meet with their first loss in an event this season. The medley relay of Collin Keefer, Dillion Madigan, Kaden Wheeler, and Ryan Bennett came in at a 2:02.51, with Odessa's relay of Brett Walters, Caleb Thomas, Jacob Mayette, and Bailey Hornbrook finishing at 1:56.13.
The Wolverines wouldn't lose an event for the rest of the meet, starting with quadruple winner Mike Aranasoff's smooth 1:56.68 in the 200 free. Liam Wright finished the 200 in 2:16.44, narrowly losing a close race to Odessa's Micah Brewster.
Triple winner Collin Keefer cruised to a 2:24.68 in the 200 IM, with Max Pan finishing in 2:49.24.
Ryan Bennett handled the 50 freestyle with a 24.33, while Oscar Williams placed third at 26.85.
Triple winner Kaden Wheeler continued Waverly’s win streak with a 1:00.13 in the 100 fly. Dillion Madigan narrowly lost a close battle with Odessa's Jacob Mayette to finish in 1:09.29.
Nick Janzen won the exhibition heat of the 100 freestyle with a season best time of 1:00.98. Bennett won the 100 freestyle in 57.58 with Brandon Clark backing him with a personal best 58.56.
The highlight of the meet occurred when freshman Oscar Williams obliterated his personal best time in the 500 to win the race in 5:44.54. Ryan Clark finished with a strong 6:14.60
Keefer and Bennett avenged their loss in the medley relay by teaming with Josh Lee and Mike Atanasoff to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:43.09. Waverly further bolstered their lead with a second place 1:48.63 relay finish from Nick Janzen, Brandon Clark, Max Pan, and Jerrell Sackett.
Wheeler won the 100 backstroke by more than 10 seconds in 1:01.31 to score his second win of the night and Atanasoff glided through the breaststroke in a first place 1:09.67
