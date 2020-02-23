WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. -- Waverly took third in the standings at the Section 4, Class B swim meet on Saturday.
In the 200 medley relay Waverly’s team of Jerrell Sackett, Max Pan, Ryan Clark and Brandon Clark finished sixth in 1:55.27.
In the 200 free Oscar Williams won the B final in 2:02.88 and Collin Keefer was 11th in 2:04.10, while Nick Janzen was 14th in 2:07.42.
In the 200 IM Ryan Clark was 14th in 2:28.13.
Mike Atanasoff took second in the 50 free in 22.13, a state cut time, Ryan Bennett was third in 22.93. Eli LanFear of Chenango Valley won in 21.81.
In the B final Jerrell Sackett was 11th in 25.33.
Kaden Wheeler was second in the 100 fly in 54.89 and Bennett was fifth in 58.95. Dillon Madigan took 16th in 1:07.39.
Brandon Clark was 10th in the 100 free in 56.34 and Janzen was 11th in 56.43. LanFear won the race for Chenango Valley with a pool record time of 46.79.
Williams was fourth in the 500 free in 5:26.99 and Keefer was sixth in 5:28.62. Liam Wright was 13th in 5:43.23.
Bennett, Sackett, Wheeler and Atanasoff were second in the 200 free relay in 1:32.52. VanFear anchored a relay with Peyton Broderick, Alex Hilldale and Luke Hoyt that broke the pool record with a 1:29.37.
Wheeler was third in the backstroke in 1:00.07. Atanasoff was sixth in 1:03.11. Sackett took 13th in 1:09.21.
Pan was 13th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:17.05. Bennett, Brandon Clark, Atanasoff and Wheeler took third in the 400 free relay in 3:30.21.
