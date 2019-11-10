The Waverly girls finished sixth in Class B at the Section 4 Championships.
Waverly had 169, Chenango Valley won at 438.5.
In the 200 medley relay Lourden Benjamin, Delaney Vascoe, Willow Sharpsteen and Maggie Whitley took fifth in 2:06.91.
Sophia Desisti was ninth in the 200 free in 2:15.77, two seconds faster than her PR.
Benjamin took sixth (2:30.05), Vascoe seventh (2:34.38) and Sharpsteen 10th (2:37.64) in the 200 IM.
Whitley was 10th in the 50 free in 27.09, Sharpsteen sixth in the 100 fly in 1:08.69 and Whitley 12th in the 100 free in 1:02.24.
Mara Callear finished 15th in the 500 free in 6:37.67 and Benjamin, Desisti, Whitley and Sharpsteen finished fifth in 1:56.60 in the 200 free relay.
Benjamin was seventh in the 100 back in 1:08.47, Vascoe took 12th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:24.34 and in the 400 free relay Callear, Vascoe, Desisti and Mackenzie Nichols finished sixth in 4:22.36.
In Class C Watkins Glen won at 459. Notre Dame was fifth at 220. Notre Dame’s Caroline Rogers won the 200 IM in 2:17.97 and the 100 fly in 1:01.78.
