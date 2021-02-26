WAVERLY — It had a different look, but the Waverly Wolverines took place in the Class C Sectional meet on Thursday.
Things were swam virtually, with the Wolverines swimming alone in their pool.
Full results won’t be known until next week as some teams don’t swim until Monday.
Waverly’s Oscar Williams, Kaden Wheeler, Max Pan and Jerrell Sackett finished the 200 medley relay in 1:47.35 and in the 200 free Dillon Madigan swam a 1:59.73.
Willaims swam 2:10.96 in the 200 IM and Sackett swam 23.02 in the 50 free.
Sheeler swam 55.01 in the 100 fly and in the 100 free Sackett swam 51.30.Liam Wright swam 5:27.17 in the 500 free and Ryan Clark, Wheeler, Williams and Sackett swam 1:32.31 i nthe 200 free relay.
Wililams swam 59.37 in the 100 back, Wheeler swam 1:06.12 and in the 400 free relay Pan, Clark, Madigan and Wright swam 3:42.62.
