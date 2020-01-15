Waverly swimmers won 11 of 12 events as they defeated Dryden 140-32 in IAC boys’ swimming action Tuesday.
Mike Atanasoff and Kaden Wheeler were 4-time winners while Collin Keefer picked up his 100th career win.
Waverly’s foursome of Josh Lee, Ryan Clark, Atanasoff and Wheeler won the 200 medley relay in 1:54.45.
The Wolverines swept the 200 free with Ryan Bennett (2:04.13), Keefer (2:07.50) and Brandon Clark (2:15.97).
They also swept the 200 IM with Wheeler (2:14.88), Ryan Clark (2:35.67) and Dillon Madigan (2:35.96).
Waverly’s Jarrell Sackett (25.81) won the 50 free for his first career varsity victory with teammates Oscar Williams (25.86) and Max Pan (27.84) second and third.
Gage Streeter (232.40) won the diving for the Wolverines with Sackett (125.400 second.
Keefer (1:07.65) won the 100 fly for his 100th win followed by Madigan (1:08.65).
Wheeler (56.71) and Nick Janzen (58.35) went 1-2 in the 100 free while Atanasoff (5:47.47), Ryan Clark (6:33.07) and Janzen (6:54.11) went 1-2-3 in the 500 free.
Wheeler, Bennett, Lee and Simon Stevens won the 200 free relay in 1:47.72.
Atanasoff (1:00.04) led a Wolverine sweep in the 100 backstroke followed by Bennett (1:19.22) and Brandon Clark (1:25.82).
Pan (1:19.31) and Williamson (1:21.09) were second and third in the 100 breaststroke.
Waverly’s 200 free relay of Atanasoff, Clark, Keefer and Bennett won in 4:02.81.
The Wolverine modified team also swam and won.
Waverly hosts Lansing on Thursday.
Elk Lake 126, Sayre 44
Jillian Shay had two wins for the Lady ‘Skins in their non-league swim match Tuesday.
She won the 200 IM in 2:38.57 and the 100 free in 1:00.94.
Teammate Kayla Hughey won the 100 backstroke (1:16.09) and took second in the 50 free (29.10).
Elizabeth Boyle (2:49.64) was third in the 200 free and in the 100 fly (1:38.77).
