On parents night Waverly swam past Greene 135-42 in IAC boys’ action Thursday.
Mike Atanasoff and Kaden Wheeler were both quadruple winners for the Wolverines.
Waverly’s 200 medley relay of Atanasoff, Ryan Clark, Wheeler and Brandon Clark won in 1:56.93.
Ryan Bennett (2:04.48) led a Waverly sweep in the 200 free followed by Oscar Williams (2:05.10) and Collin Keefer (2:07.09).
Wheeler (2:17.94) won the 200 IM followed by teammates Ryan Clark (2:33.26) and Dillon Madigan (2:36.29). In the 50 free Jarrell Sackett (24.81) and Josh Lee (24.95) went second and third.
Gage Streeter (277.60) won the diving followed by Sackett (154.90).
Atanasoff (59.30) won the 100 fly while Wheeler (53.90) won the 100 free followed by Brandon Clark (58.01) and Liam Wright (1:02.06).
Keefer (5:44.58) won the 500 free as Nick Janzen (6:27.23) was second.
Waverly’s 200 free relay of Bennett, Janzen, Lee and Wheeler won in 1:41.80.
Atanasoff (57.09) won the 100 backstroke followed by Williams (1:07.73) and Lee (1:16.01).
Ryan Clark (1:19.26) won the 100 breaststroke as Madigan (1:21.20) was third.
Waverly’s 400 free relay of Bennett, Williams, Keefer and Atanasoff won in 3:53.46.
BOYS: Athens 93, Elk Lake 82
GIRLS: Athens 108, Elk Lake 71
The Wildcat boys avenged a loss from earlier in the season on the road Thursday.
“There were at least four lead changes during the meet,” said Athens coach Mark Keister. “ It came down to the final relay. Athens would need a win or a 2-3 finish to win the meet. Elk Lake would need a 1-3 finish. Thus, all the relays were going to determine the final result. Athens had a season best performance in the final relays among several great performances over the day to get the win.”
Athens’ Nate Gorsline (25.49) won the 50 free while Kaden Gorsline (195.25) and James Benninger-Jones (145.50) went 1-2 in diving.
Mason Henderson (1:05.06) won the 100 fly as Zac Gowin (6:03.49) took the 500 free with teammate Reuven Gifeisman (7:21.52) third.
Kaden Gorsline (1:09.50) and Ethan Denlinger (1:14.11) went 1-2 in the 100 backstroke as T.J. Toscano (1:17.02) and Travis Webster (1:26.04) went first and third in the 100 breaststroke.
Athens’ 400 free relay of Nate Gorsline, Joseph Toscano, Henderson and Chris DeForest won in 3:50.09.
Denlinger (2:12.57) and Gowin (2:12.98) went second and third in the 200 free with Henderson (2:32.51) second in the 200 IM. DeForest (57.78) was second in the 100 free.
“I let the boys know that they stood a good chance, but they weren’t going to get it easily,” said Keister. “We had two boys drop two seconds to make their first district qualifying swim of the season. Ethan Denlinger made his first ever cut swimming the 200 free. Thomas Toscano has been dropping time all season but finally dropped a couple seconds getting his first cut in the 100 breast. Kaden Gorsline won diving, but also took first in the 100 back with a qualifying time (first of this season).”
On the girls’ side Athens’ 200 medley relay of Taylar fisher, Allison Thoman, Christina Bard and Raven McCarthy-Gardner won in 2:15.54.
Taegan Williams (2:13.45) won the 200 free with teammate Allyson Rockwell (2:23.31) third.
Fisher (2:39.49) won the 200 IM with McCarthy-Gardner (2:55) was first and third.
Lauren Neville (28.21) won the 50 free with Bard (30.66) third.
Emma Roe (165.00) won diving by less than four points.
Neville (1:14.42) won the 100 fly as Rockwell (1:03.99) and Kaitlin Kisner (1:06.79) were second and third in the 100 free.
Williams (6:07.55) won the 500 free while she teamed with McCarthy-Gardner, Neville and Rockwell to win the 200 free relay in 1:57.70.
Taylor Walker (1:13.23) won the 100 backstroke with McCarthy-Gardner (1:20.78) and Thoman (1:23) going 1-2 in the 100 breaststroke.
Athens’ 400 free relay of Rockwell, Williams, Neville and Kisner won in 4:32.16.
“A number of girls had season PR’s including Taylor fisher in the 100 back and Raven Gardner in the 100 breast,” said Keister. “Our newest diver Emma Roe had been beaten earlier in the season by the Elk Lake diver. Emma put her best list forward and hit dive after dive and came away with a win.”
Athens is at Towanda today to face Lewisburg with a 5:30 p.m. start.
