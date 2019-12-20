Waverly improved to 5-0 as they picked up a 141-32 win over Greene in boys’ swimming action Thursday.
They were led by quadruple winners Mike Atanasoff, Ryan Bennett and Kaden Wheeler.
The Wolverine 200 medley relay of Josh Lee, Max Pan, Nick Janzen and Collin Keefer won in 2:05.27.
Wheeler (2:00.66) and Liam Wright (2:16.27) went 1-2 in the 200 free while the Wolverines swept the 200 IM with Oscar Williams (2:26.28), Dillon Madigan (2:36.64) and Ryan Clark (2:39.57).
Bennett (24.07) won the 50 free while Gage Streeter (217.10) and Jerrell Sackett (129.4) went 1-2 in diving.
The Wolverines then swept the next three individual events.
Bennett (1:06.10) won the 100 fly followed by Keefer (1:08.83) and Williams (1:14.91), Atanasoff (52.39) won the 100 free followed by Clark (59.18) and Pan (1:02.64) and Wheeler (5:32.71) won the 500 free followed by Wright (6:00.68) and Madigan (6:05.30).
The Wolverines won the 200 free relay (1:46.77) with Bennett, Wheeler, Clark and Atanasoff. Lee (1:07.57) was second in the 100 backstroke with Keefer (1:09.67) third.
Waverly swept the 100 breaststroke with Atanasoff (1:10.32), Pan (1:19.35) and Clark (1:20.81).
Waverly’s 400 free relay won with Bennett, Keefer, Wheeler and Atanasoff in 3:56.57.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.