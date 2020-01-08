The Waverly boys swim team stayed unbeaten on Tuesday as they defeated Watkins Glen 84-68 on Tuesday.
The Wolverines went 1-2-3 in 10 of 12 events.
Their 200 medley relay of Josh Lee, Mike Atanasoff, Kaden Wheeler and Ryan Bennett won in 1:51.58.
Wheeler (2:03.67), Oscar Williams (2:08.49) and Dillon Madigan (2:13.84) swept the 200 free followed by Atanasoff (2:13.31), Collin Keefer (2:31.24) and Liam Wright (2:39.97) sweeping the 200 IM.
Bennett (24.38) led a Wolverine sweep in the 50 free along with Nick Janzen (26.48) and Brandon Clark (26.57).
Madigan (1:06.42) and Janzen (1:21.16) went 1-2 in the 100 fly while Gage Streeter (236.15) and Jerrell Sackett (154.20) went 1-2 in diving.
Bennett (56.62), Williams (58.07) and Clark (59.19) swept the 100 free.
From there on out the Wolverines swam in exhibition.
Waverly hosts Southern Cayuga on Thursday in a match-up of unbeaten IAC teams.
