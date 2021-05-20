The two undefeated teams in IAC tennis met up, and Waverly came up short in a 5-0 loss to Edison.
In first singles Edison’s Nate Amberg beat Collin Keefer of Waverly 6-2, 6-1 and Maren Lutz beat Preston Tompkins 6-2, 6-3 at second singles, while Ben Doland won 6-2, 6-0 over Madelin Goodwin at third singles.
Cyrus Albertalli beat Sheldon Huddleston 7-6 (7-5), 7-5 at fourth singles.
James Heraghty and Abe Johnson won 6-4, 6-3 over Rachel Shambo and Ashlen Croft at first doubles.
Corning 5,
Notre Dame 2
Notre Dame’s Kate Welliver won 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-5) over Margaret Cary at third singles and Jade Nordin won 4-6, 6-2, 10-7 over Tatum Treadwell at fourth singles.
In first singles Pilar Schauvinhold of Corning won 6-0, 6-1 over Alexandra Meier and Alexa Cates won 6-3, 6-0 over Renta Russo at second singles.
Emma Frost and Erica Marcapiniac won 6-0, 6-0 over Ginny Marion and Emma Lowman at first doubles and Corning’s Solenne Becker and Elif Can won 6-2, 6-0 over Emmalie Barkely and Ella Chicone, while Sophia McNamara and Ashti Tiwari won 6-1, 6-0 over Neha Louisnathan and Erin Connolly at third doubles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.