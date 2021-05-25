The Waverly tennis team edged Watkins Glen 3-2 on Monday.
With Watkins Glen winning first and second singles, the Wolverines got wins in third and fourth singles, and in first doubles.
In third singles Madelin Goodwin won 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 over Noah Gardner and Josie VanDyke won 6-1, 6-2 over Sydney Brubaker at fourth singles.
In doubles Ashlen Croft and Rachel Shambo won 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 over Alannah Klemann and Faye Mooney.
Waverly’s Collin Keefer fell 6-1, 6-0 to Dylan Morse at first singles and Tim Clifford of Watkins Glen won 6-0, 6-0 over Preston Tompkins at second singles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.