Waverly volleyball will hold their first developmental camp from Aug. 9-12 at the high school gym. The camp is open to all ages.
Waverly varsity coach Charity Meyers, and junior varsity coach Morgan Lynch will help run the camp the camp along with current players, former players, and collegiate players who will assist.
The camp will also have a number of guest coaches, including: Dan Miranda: Elmira College men’s and women’s head volleyball coach; Ryan McDonough, Elmira College men’s and women’s head assistant volleyball coach; Jared Kucko, Corning Community College women’s head volleyball coach;Patti Perone, former Horseheads coach, who retired with a record of 485-91 in 31 seasons. She won a state championship in 2001, and also racked up 25 conference championships, 24 Section IV titles, and 16 trips to the Final Four at the New York State Championships.
For kids, kindergarten through fifth grade, they will have camp 3-4:30 p.m., while sixth through eighth graders will have camp 4:30-6 p.m. and the ninth through 12th graders will have camp 6-7:30 p.m.
The cost of the camp is $50 per kid. Cash payments will be accepted, or checks can be made payable to the Waverly Basketball Club. Checks can be mailed to 143 Howard St., Waverly, NY, 14892.
Any questions can be directed to Charity Meyers at (607)742-2120 or charity.meyers.cm@gmail.com
