Waverly won their third straight meet with a 130-50 win over Lansing in boys’ swimming action Tuesday.
Mike Atanasoff, Kaden Wheler, Collin Keefer and Ryan Bennett were all quadruple winners for the Wolverines.
Gage Streeter won the diving with a score of 231.80.
The Wolverine 200 medley relay of Wheeler, Atanasoff, Bennett and Brandon Clark won in 1:53.80.
Keefer won the 200 free in 2:10.13 as teammate Dillon Madigan was third in 2:13.42.
Atanasoff (2:11.45) won the 200 IM while Bennett (24.33) won the 50 free. Josh Lee (25.55) came in third.
Jerrell Sackett (123.85) was second in diving.
Wheeler (1:03.27) and Madigan (1:08.94) went 1-2 in the 100 fly followed by Bennett (55.51) and Lee (57.42) taking first and third in the 100 free.
Waverly swept the 500 free with Keefer (5:42.74), Oscar Williams (5:50.21) and Liam Wright (6:04.89).
Waverly’s 200 free relay of Bennett, Keefer, Lee and Atanasoff won in 1:44.10.
Wheeler (1:01.23) and Sackett (1:12.53) went first and third in the 100 backstroke.
Atanasoff (1:08.23) won the 100 breaststroke with teammate Max Pan (1:19.68) third.
The Wolverine 400 free relay won in 3:57.25 with a team of Wheeler, Keefer, Williams and Madigan.
