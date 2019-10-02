Waverly came away with a win against Lansing in girls’ swimming 101-75 on Tuesday.
In the 200 medley relay, Waverly seized first with Lourden Benjamin, Delaney Vascoe, Willow Sharpsteen and Maggie Whitley finishing 2:11.20.
Waverly took first and second in the 200 freestyle with Sophia Desisti finishing 2:23.04 and Mara Callear finishing 2:27.29.
Benjamin came in second in the 200 IM with a final time of 2:29.88 while Sharpsteen finished third with 2:37.81.
Whitley took first for Waverly in the 50 free with a final time of 27.65.
Josie Vandyke placed first in the one meter dive with a score of 153.60.
In the 100 butterfly, Sharpsteen took second with a final time of 1:08.73 while Mackenzie Nicols placed third with 1:20.52.
Whitley found first place again in the 100 free with a 1:02.50 while Vascoe took third with a 1:04.17.
Waverly took second and third in the 500 free with Callear finishing in 6:42.69 and Luci Burnett finishing in 7:36.16.
Desisti, Benjamin, Whitley and Sharpsteen seized first for Waverly in the 200 relay with a 1:56.22.
In the 100 backstroke, Benjamin placed second with 1:13.76 while Nichols took third with 1:18.82.
Vascoe placed first in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:23.55.
“The girls stayed ahead from the beginning,” said Waverly coach Amy Steck. “If not landing first, sweeping two, three, four for a 9-7 point split which kept the score consistently in our favor throughout the duration of the meet.”
