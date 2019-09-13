WAVERLY, N.Y. — Waverly defeated Notre Dame 98-66 in IAC swimming action Thursday.
The Lady Crusaders opened the meet as Allie O’Brien, Mackenzie Gillette, Caroline Rogers and Alexandra Welliver won the 200 medley relay in 2:05.81.
Waverly went 1-2 in the 200 free with Willow Sharpsteen (2:24.80) and Sophia DeSisti (2:27.21). ND’s Erica Parks (2:39.66) came in third.
O’Brien (2:33.91) won the 200 IM followed by Waverly’s Lourden Benjamin (2:38.56) and Celaney Vascoe (2:39.19).
Rogers (27.27) won the 50 free with Waverly’s Maggie Whitley (27.36) second and Welliver (29.74) third.
Wolverine Josie VanDyke won the diving with 115.40 points.
Sharpsteen (1:10.08) won the 100 fly followed by O’Brien (1:15.04) and Waverly’s Mackenzie Nichols (1:18.99).
Whitley (1:02.93) took the 100 free followed by teammate Luci Burnett (1:16.21) while ND’s Anna Paltrowitz (1:16.41) came in third.
Welliver (6:27.43) won the 500 free as Waverly’s Mara Callear (6:35.36) was second and teammate Rachel Smith (7:46.88) came in third.
Waverly’s 200 free relay of DeSisti, Vascoe, Sharpsteen and Nichols won in 1:58.37.
Rogers (1:09.65) won the 100 backstroke followed by Benjamin (1:12.57) and Nichols (1:20.39).
Vascoe (1:24.47) and DeSisti (1:33.58) went 1-2 in the 100 breaststroke as Parks (1:43.58) came in third.
Notre Dame’s 400 free relay of Mackenzie Gillette, Violet Daly, Paltrowitz and Welliver won in 4:50.69.
