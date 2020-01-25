Waverly nabbed their 40th straight dual meet win as they defeated Odessa-Montour 130-40 in IAC boys’ swimming action Friday.
Oscar Williams, Kaden Wheeler, Ryan Bennett and Mike Atanasoff were all quadruple winners on the day.
The Wolverine team of Wheeler, Atanasoff, Bennett and Brandon Clark won the 200 medley relay in 1:53.04.
Williams won the 200 free in 2:07.65 followed by teammates Dillon Madigan (2:10.56).
Atanasoff (2:17.91) won the 200 IM followed by Collin Keefer (2:28.13) and Liam Wright (2:35.75).
Bennett (24.03) and Jarell Sackett (24.60) went 1-2 in the 50 free.
Gage Streeter (255.30) won diving with Sackett (145.40) second.
Wheeler (59.28) led a Wolverine sweep in the 100 fly as Madigan (1:07.49) and Ryan Clark (1:10.45) were right behind him.
Bennett (54.83) and Brandon Clark (57.03) went first and third in the 100 free.
Williams (5:34.27) won the 500 free followed by Wright (5:54.65) and Nick Janzen (6:12.27).
Waverly’s 200 free relay of Bennett, Brandon Clark, Williams and Atanasoff won in 1:41.21.
Wheeler (1:03.48) and Keefer (1:08.73) went 1-2 in the 100 backstroke.
Atanasoff (1:11.23) won the 100 breaststroke with Ryan Clark (1:19.07) third.
Waverly’s 400 free relay of Keefer, Williams, Janzen and Wheeler won in 3:59.68.
